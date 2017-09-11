AirAsia Big Sale: Tickets From 999 On Domestic Routes, Rs 1,999 Overseas

Highlights AirAsia's Big Sale requires flyers to make advance bookings Big Sale offer applicable on one-way flights, says AirAsia India Offer valid for travel from March 1, 2018 to November 21, 2018

Amid rising competition among airlines operating in the country, AirAsia India has announced all-inclusive tickets starting at Rs 999 in a limited-period promotional scheme. As part of its "Big Sale", AirAsia India was offering discounts on tickets booked in advance. AirAsia India said on its website the Big Sale offer was applicable on travel from March 1, 2018 to November 21, 2018. Bookings under Big Sale can be made till September 17, 2017, AirAsia noted on its website - airasia.com. "The earlier you book the bigger the surprise," AirAsia further said on its portal.The all-inclusive starting ticket price of Rs 999 was being offered on the Bagdogra-Kolkata route, the portal showed. Among other promotional fares was the all-inclusive Rs 1,099, being offered on the Bhubaneswar-Kolkata, Kochi-Bengaluru, Goa-Bengaluru, Guwahati-Imphal and Hyderabad-Bengaluru routes on AirAsia India's network, according to its website. "Fares are not available during embargo period," it also said.A search on the AirAsia bookings portal on Monday showed tickets for flights from Bagdogra to Kolkata in March next year were available from Rs 999.(A screenshot from AirAsia's bookings portal shows available tickets for Bagdogra-Kolkata flights on March 10)Some other fares offered under the scheme included Ranchi-Kolkata from Rs 1,399, Pune-Bengaluru from Rs 1,499, Delhi-Srinagar from Rs 1,699, Jaipur-Hyderabad from Rs 1,999 and Chandigarh-Bengaluru from Rs 3,199, according to the AirAsia website.The Big Sale offer is applicable on one-way flights, said AirAsia India, a joint venture between Tata Sons and Malaysian airline AirAsia. "Seats are limited and may not be available on all flights," it noted...Only available for online bookings at www.airasia.com."AirAsia also offered discounted promotional tariffs on select international flights connecting India. The airline said the Big Sale scheme covered 5 million promo seats. "Big Sale...Don't let the 5 Million Promo Seats Get Away!" AirAsia said on its website. Among the international flights, AirAsia was offering all-inclusive tickets for flights from Visakhapatnam to Kuala Lumpur starting at Rs 1,999. The same travel and bookings dates as Big Sale were applicable on these tickets.Some other promotional fares included all-inclusive Rs 2,999 tickets for flights from Kochi to Kuala Lumpur and from Tiruchirappalli to Kuala Lumpur, the website showed.Earlier this month, AirAsia India said it had inducted a new Airbus A320 aircraft in its fleet. It also said it would introduce flights from Ranchi to Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Bhubaneswar, besides scaling up the frequency on Bengaluru-Hyderabad route.