Air India Offers 50% Discount To Students And Other Select Categories

National carrier Air India is offering a 50 per cent discount to select categories of flyers. Effective September 1, the discount is available to students, active Armed Forces personnel and senior citizens, Air India said on microblogging site Twitter. "Now students, Armed Forces and senior citizens shall fly only Air India," it said. Air India did not mention a closing date for the promotional scheme. Air India further said the discount is available "on basic fare (select fare levels) on Air India domestic sectors in Economy Class" and tickets are to be purchased at least seven days prior to the date of travel.Without divulging the total number of seats being offered under the discount scheme, Air India said the offer is "subject to availability of seats". Tickets can be booked at Air India's booking offices, call centre and website - airindia.in, the airline added.For students, a search on the Air India bookings portal on Friday showed tickets for a flight from Delhi to Goa later this month (September 11) were being sold at Rs 4,690.Without the student discount, bookings on the same day were available at Rs 8,614, it showed.Check-In BaggageThe offer also includes 25 Kgs of free check-in baggage, it noted.Here are some other things to know about Air India's discount offer:Air India offer for studentsExplaining its offer for students, Air India said the flyers should be "studying in India, enrolled for a full time course of at least one academic year at educational establishment recognized/aided by/affiliated to any Central or state educational board/university".It also mentioned an age range of 12 to 26 years for students to avail this scheme.Air India offer for Armed ForcesAir India further said the discount is also applicable to family members of active military personnel of Indian Armed Forces.