Aadhaar Seva Kendra: More Bank Branches To Set Up Aadhaar Centres Soon

Andhra Bank Ranchi branch started #AadhaarSevaKendra to offer enrolment and update services. More banks and branches joining soon... pic.twitter.com/hRgJsfrSOS — Aadhaar (@UIDAI) September 6, 2017

Register/Update your mobile number in Aadhaar. Locate the verified enrolment & update centres in major cities : https://t.co/BrQYNN423Fpic.twitter.com/Ha9VsVTnxr — UIDAI RO MUMBAI (@uidairomumbai) August 31, 2017

Soon, more bank branches will be added to the list of Aadhaar service/enrolment centres or 'Aadhaar Seva Kendras'. These centres will offer Aadhaar enrolment and Aadhaar update services to the public. This was said by the UIDAI or Unique Identification Authority of India - mandated to issue a 12-digit number as Unique Identity (UID) to residents - on microblogging site Twitter. "Aadhaar Seva Kendra in your bank branch soon... (Aadhaar) enrolment and update services to start in 15,000 bank branches," the UIDAI said, while announcing the launch of a Aadhaar Seva Kendra (Aadhaar service centre) at a branch of Andhra Bank in Ranchi.The UIDAI has granted banks a reprieve of one month to open Aadhaar enrolment and updation facilities. The timeline was extended after many banks sought additional time from the UIDAI for setting up such facilities on their premises. The UIDAI had in July asked both private and public sector banks to open such facilities in a stipulated 10 per cent of branches by the end of August. Failing to meet this requirement will attract a fine of Rs 20,000 after September 30, news agency Press Trust of India cited CEO Ajay Bhushan Pandey as saying on September 5."Banks approached us saying they need more time, so we have given them till September 30 to set up the facility. Non-compliance after the deadline will attract a fine of Rs 20,000 per uncovered branch every month," Mr Pandey told the news agency.This means a bank with 100 branches will need to have Aadhaar enrolment facility in 10 branches. Failure to open the stipulated facility in, say, five branches even after expiry of the September 30 deadline, would mean that the bank will have to cough up penalty of Rs 1 lakh in the first month itself (at the rate of Rs 20,000 per uncovered branch).In another post on Twitter, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) shared a document containing a list of verified Aadhaar enrolment and update centres in major cities. Comprising 270 Aadhaar centres across Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai, Pune, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Ahmedabad, the list shared by UIDAI contained agency details including address and phone numbers of the contact persons.Existing bank account holders too are required to furnish the Aadhaar number by December 31, 2017.There are 1,20,000 bank branches in the country and with this move, 12,000 Aadhaar enrolment and updation centres will have to be set up in those branches.Many banks are already registrars, but they do not have enrolment centres inside the bank premises. (With agency inputs)