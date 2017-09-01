Aadhaar-PAN Linking Deadline Extended. How To Link Online, Via SMS An Aadhaar PAN link can be established online or through SMS by December 31, 2017.

if you didn't link your Aadhaar number, a 12-digit identity number issued by the UIDAI or Unique Identification Authority of India, with PAN (Permanent Account Number) by August, there's good news for you. The CBDT (Central Board of Direct Taxes) has extended the last date for linking of Aadhaar with PAN "to facilitate ease of compliance by the taxpayers". The new deadline is December 31, 2017, the taxman said. Earlier, this deadline was August 31 , 2017. "Aadhaar was to be linked with PAN by 31st August, 2017. The date for linking Aadhaar with PAN has been extended till 31st December, 2017," the CBDT, the apex policymaking body of the Income Tax Department, noted. An Aadhaar PAN link is mandatory for processing of income tax returns (ITRs) for assessment year 2017-18."If this linking (PAN-Aadhaar) is skipped, the return could be considered invalid and the person may have to file it again which shall be considered belated and may attract penalty, interest and other consequences like disallowances for losses," says Sandeep Sehgal, director of tax and regulatory at Ashok Maheshwary & Associates LLP.The Income Tax Department had earlier said that it is "sufficient to quote Aadhaar or acknowledgement No. for having applied for Aadhaar in e-filing website" for e-filing of ITR.Aadhaar PAN link through SMSAn SMS-based facility is provided to link the two identity numbers. Assessees need to send an SMS to 567678 or 56161 in the format: UIDPAN<12-digit Aadhaar><10-digit PAN>For example: UIDPAN 111122223333 AAAPA9999QThrough income tax websiteA facility available on the Income Tax Department's e-filing website - incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in - enables assessees to link the two identities.The taxman has outlined steps to carry out this task through the portal:(The income tax e-filing website provides a facility to link Aadhaar with PAN)Once on the income tax e-filing website, click on the 'Link Aadhaar' option to proceed. Enter your PAN, Aadhaar and name given on the Aadhaar Card. The name detail to be filled in this step is case sensitive.Click on 'Link Aadhaar' button to proceed.An OTP or one-time-password will be sent to the mobile number registered with Aadhaar.Give Aadhaar in PAN application formAadhaar can also be seeded into the PAN database by quoting the biometrics-based identity number in the PAN application form - for allotment of a new PAN or for reprint of PAN card, the taxman has said."In case where Aadhaar name is completely different from name in PAN database then the linkage may fall and the PAN holder has to change the name in either Aadhaar or in PAN database or visit personally to designated PAN application centre of NSDL eGov or UTIITSL for Biometric Aadhaar authentication," it said.