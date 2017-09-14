Aadhaar Linking: 4 Deadlines That You Can't Afford To Miss Linking Aadhaar with PAN, mobile phones, for social security schemes and for financial institutions, is mandatory.

People who have taken loans are also supposed to file their Aadhaar details.



1. Aadhaar PAN Link: Deadline December 31, 2017



The CBDT (Central Board of Direct Taxes) has extended the last date for linking of Aadhaar with PAN "to facilitate ease of compliance by the taxpayers". The new deadline is December 31, 2017, while the former one was August 31, 2017.



Linking Aadhaar-PAN is mandatory for processing of income tax returns (ITRs) for assessment year 2017-18.



"If this linking (PAN-Aadhaar) is skipped, the return could be considered invalid and the person may have to file it again which shall be considered belated and may attract penalty, interest and other consequences like disallowances for losses," says Sandeep Sehgal, director of tax and regulatory at Ashok Maheshwary & Associates LLP.



Here’s how to link your PAN card with Aadhaar



2. Aadhaar Mobile Phone Link: Deadline is February, 2017



All mobile phone numbers not linked with Aadhaar will be deactivated after February 2018, according to a report by news agency Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) citing sources.



Telecom companies had been earlier instructing users to start the process of linking Aadhaar with phone numbers.



Many telecom operators have already started sending alerts to customers about completing the Aadhaar-Mobile number linking process.



3. Aadhaar financial institutions, banks link: December 31, 2017



The government has made it mandatory for all banks and financial institutions to mention the Aadhaar details of clients in the KYC (Know your Customer) document. A KYC document basically provides all the details that authenticate the identity of a user. People who have taken loans are also supposed to file their Aadhaar details. If you fail to link it with your bank account by December 31 this year, it may even become inoperable.



4. Aadhaar Details For To avail Social Security Schemes: December 31, 2017



Your 12-digit Unique Identity Number has to be provided for all social security schemes by December 31, 2017. In order to avail your pension, LPG cylinders or government scholarships, one must provide his Aadhaar card details. (With Agency Inputs)



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)



