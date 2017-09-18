Aadhaar: Changed Address? How To Update It On Aadhaar Card

Register/Update your mobile number in Aadhaar. Locate the verified enrolment & update centres in major cities : https://t.co/BrQYNN423Fpic.twitter.com/Ha9VsVTnxr — UIDAI RO MUMBAI (@uidairomumbai) August 31, 2017



How to update Aadhaar card address

How to update Aadhaar card mobile number

Documents required for Aadhaar card address change

Have you changed your residential address recently? Do you know you can get the address given on your Aadhaar updated from the comfort of your home? The UIDAI (Unique Identification Authority of India), which issues the 12-digit Aadhaar number, has provided a facility on its website that enables Aadhaar card holders to request changes in basic details online. That means you can change or modify the address details fed into the Aadhaar database through internet. Besides address, the online tool by the UIDAI - called 'Aadhaar Self-Service Update Portal - also allows Aadhaar card bearers to change their basic details such as mobile number and email."Mobile number is mandatory to receive a password for login," according to the UIDAI website - uidai.gov.in. This mobile number is the one registered at the time of applying for Aadhaar. Users can log into the Aadhaar self-service update portal and submit a request in three steps, the UIDAI portal added. These steps are: login with Aadhaar number, upload documents and select the service provider.Visit the UIDAI website to find and click on the 'Update Aadhaar Details (Online)' tool. This tool can also be accessed through its link.(Find and click on the 'Update Aadhaar Details (Online)' link on the UIDAI portal)Enter your 12-digit Aadhaar number and click on 'Send OTP'. A one-time password (OTP) is sent by the Aadhaar system on the Aadhaar card bearer's registered mobile number.(The Aadhaar self-service portal enables users to request select changes online)After this step, enter the OTP received in the specified field on the portal and click on 'Login'.On the next page, select address from the list and proceed.(On this page of the Aadhaar update tool, users are required to select which details they want to update)At this stage, the user is required to fill in the new details.(The Aadhaar Self-Service Update Portal also provides a transliteration facility in local language)"Ensure that your information is transliterated correctly in the local language. The English spellings in the local language boxes may be modified to get the local language spelling correctly...," according to the UIDAI website.(Users can review the information fed by them for correctness)Check the details thoroughly and proceed.At this stage, the user is required to submit the valid document supporting the requested correction. Users are required to upload original scan copies of the valid documents. "Upload only the valid documents to avoid update request from rejection," the UIDAI noted.Select from the available service providers and proceed.(The portal accepts several types of documents to support a change)The system also displays estimated time required to process your request.(Estimated processing time is displayed after submission of request)At the end of submission, a URN or Update Request Number is issued to track the status of application.(The portal displays the URN along with date of submission after submission)A similar procedure may be followed to make changes in other Aadhaar details (name, date of birth, mobile and email).Login on the UIDAI self-service update portal by entering your Aadhaar number and OTP.(The Aadhaar self-service update portal accepts the new mobile number for updation)On the next page, the tool displays the mobile number entered by the user.(The portal enables the user to check the mobile number entered for correctness)After this step, the portal sends an OTP to the new mobile number. Enter this OTP in the specified field to proceed by clicking on 'Submit'.(The user is asked to enter the One-Time Password)After submission of request, the portal issues an Update Request Number (URN) for your request for change in mobile number.(The URN issued by the portal enables the user to track the status of request)The documents required for address change include passport, bank statement/passbook, statement of post office account/passbook, ration card, voter ID, driving license, water bill and telephone landline bill, according to the UIDAI website. The bills for water, telephone and electricity must not be older than three months, it noted.Some other eligible documents include government photo ID cards/service photo identity card issued by PSU, property tax receipt (not older than one year), credit card statement (not older than three months), insurance policy, pensioner card, income tax assessment order, vehicle registration certificate (RC) and registered sale/ lease/rent agreement.