Aadhaar Card Linking With SBI Bank Account: 4 Ways To Do It

The government of India has made it mandatory to link Aadhaar card to your bank account.

Business | | Updated: August 09, 2017 15:48 IST
SBI is also allowing customers to link their Aadhaar number to their bank account at an ATM.

The government of India has made it mandatory to link Aadhaar card to your bank account. According to the new rules, all existing bank account holders have to link their bank account to their Aadhaar within December 31, 2017. State Bank of India or SBI, India's biggest lender, offers many options to its savings bank account holders to seed their account with Aadhaar number. SBI users have the option to upload their Aadhaar details online or through SMS in a particular format or by visiting the branch. SBI is also allowing customers to link their Aadhaar number to their bank account at an ATM.

Here are different ways through which you can update your Aadhaar number to your bank account:

Aadhaar linking through SBI internet banking portal

If you are an internet banking user, then you can log into www.onlinesbi.com and access the link "Link your Aadhaar number" under "My Accounts", appearing on the left panel of the screen

On clicking the above link, you will be directed to a screen where you have to select the account number, input the Aadhaar number and click on Submit

The last 2 digits of registered mobile number (non-editable) will be displayed to the customer

Status of mapping will be intimated to the customer's registered mobile number.

Aadhaar Linking through SBI ATM channel

You can access any of SBI's ATMs and seed your Aadhaar with your Bank account.

After swiping the ATM card and entering your PIN, select the menu "Service - Registrations"

In this menu, select Aadhaar Registration

You can now select the account type after which you will be asked to enter your Aadhaar number. You will be prompted to re-enter the same.

Aadhaar Linking through SMS

If your mobile number is registered with the bank, then you can send SMS to 567676 in the following format UID (space) Aadhaar number (space) Account number

If the mobile number is not registered or in case the Aadhaar is already linked to account, an SMS reply will be sent to you

If your mobile number is registered with the bank, you will receive an SMS confirmation of the seeding request

The Aadhaar number will be verified by SBI with UIDAI. In case it fails verification, SMS will be sent to customer to contact any SBI branch along with Aadhaar number or e-aadhaar.

Aadhaar Linking through SBI branch channel

A customer can visits any SBI branch with a copy of his/her Aadhaar number or e-aadhaar

After necessary verification, the linking will be done by the branch. An SMS will be sent to customer's registered mobile number regarding the status of seeding.

