81 Lakh Aadhaar Numbers Deactivated. How To Check If Your Aadhaar Is Active A tool on the UIDAI website, called 'Verify Aadhaar Number', enables service providers and holders of Aadhaar number to verify if their "Aadhaar number is valid and is not deactivated".

Here's how you can check if your Aadhaar is active



Go to the 'Verify Aadhaar Number '



The 'Verify Aadhaar Number' tool can also be accessed by visiting the UIDAI website. Once you are on the UIDAI website's homepage, find the 'Verify Aadhaar' link on the right hand side of the page.



Enter the 12-digit Aadhaar number in the relevant box to verify if your Aadhaar number is valid or not deactivated, a message on the UIDAI website reads.



In the second field, called 'Enter Security Code', fill in the code as displayed in the image and click 'Verify'.



For active Aadhaar numbers, the next page will display a message confirming the status of the Aadhaar number entered. After completion of the Aadhaar verification process, the tool also displays basic information about the Aadhaar holder such as age band and the last three digits of the registered mobile number.



In case of invalid Aadhaar numbers, the page says the number "doesn't exist" at the end of the verification process.



