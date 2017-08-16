81 Lakh Aadhaar Numbers, 11 Lakh PANs Deactivated. How To Check Status The government has explained why seeding of Aadhaar into the PAN (Permanent Account Number) database is essential.

14 Shares EMAIL PRINT Aadhaar has been made mandatory for filing of income tax return and applying for a new PAN Highlights Government has set deadline of August 31 for linking Aadhaar with PAN From July 1, quoting of Aadhaar mandatory for filing of income tax return Aadhaar also mandatory for applying for a new Permanent Account No. (PAN)



So if you haven't done this already, you should link your Aadhaar with PAN soon. But first, it is advisable to



Here's how you can check the status of your Aadhaar:



A tool on the UIDAI website, called 'Verify Aadhaar Number', enables service providers and holders of Aadhaar number to verify if their "Aadhaar number is valid and is not deactivated". Using this tool, an individual can "check if an Aadhaar number is valid or not deactivated", according to the UIDAI portal - uidai.gov.in.



Go to the 'Verify Aadhaar Number '



The 'Verify Aadhaar Number' tool can also be accessed by visiting the UIDAI website. Once you are on the UIDAI website's homepage, find the 'Verify Aadhaar' link on the right hand side of the page.



For active Aadhaar numbers, the next page will display a message confirming the status of the Aadhaar number entered. After completion of the Aadhaar verification process, the tool also displays basic information about the Aadhaar holder such as age band and the last three digits of the registered mobile number.



Go to the Income Tax Department's e-filing website -



On the next page, fill up your details carefully. You need to enter details such as name, status (individual, Hindu Undivided Family etc.), date of birth and phone number.



On the next page, enter the OTP or one-time password received on your registered mobile number and hit 'Validate'.



Are you aware that as many as 81 lakh Aadhaar numbers and 11 lakh PANs (Permanent Account Numbers) have either been deleted or deactivated? From July 1, quoting of Aadhaar - a 12-digit identity number based on biometrics data - has been made mandatory for filing of income tax returns (ITRs) as well as for applying for a new PAN, a 10-digit alphanumeric number allotted by the Income Tax Department. While the government has explained the rationale behind why seeding of Aadhaar into PAN database is essential , it has time and again used multiple platforms to urge assessees to link their Aadhaar with PAN. August 31 is the last date to do this.So if you haven't done this already, you should link your Aadhaar with PAN soon. But first, it is advisable to check whether both your identities - Aadhaar and PAN - are active.Here's how you can check the status of your Aadhaar:A tool on the UIDAI website, called 'Verify Aadhaar Number', enables service providers and holders of Aadhaar number to verify if their "Aadhaar number is valid and is not deactivated". Using this tool, an individual can "check if an Aadhaar number is valid or not deactivated", according to the UIDAI portal - uidai.gov.in.Go to the 'Verify Aadhaar Number ' link on the UIDAI website.The 'Verify Aadhaar Number' tool can also be accessed by visiting the UIDAI website. Once you are on the UIDAI website's homepage, find the 'Verify Aadhaar' link on the right hand side of the page.Enter the 12-digit Aadhaar number in the relevant box to verify if your Aadhaar number is valid or not deactivated, a message on the UIDAI website reads.For active Aadhaar numbers, the next page will display a message confirming the status of the Aadhaar number entered. After completion of the Aadhaar verification process, the tool also displays basic information about the Aadhaar holder such as age band and the last three digits of the registered mobile number.In case of invalid Aadhaar numbers, the page says the number "doesn't exist" at the end of the verification process.How to check the status of your PANGo to the Income Tax Department's e-filing website - incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in Click on the 'Know Your PAN' option on the left side panel.On the next page, fill up your details carefully. You need to enter details such as name, status (individual, Hindu Undivided Family etc.), date of birth and phone number.Entering the details on the Income Tax E-Filing website and click the 'Submit' button.On the next page, enter the OTP or one-time password received on your registered mobile number and hit 'Validate'.If the PAN number is not duplicated it will be indicated as 'Active' under the 'Remarks' column.In some cases, the website gives this message: "There are multiple records for this query. Please provide additional information." Fill in the required details again and click 'Submit' to check again.