81 Lakh Aadhaar Numbers, 11 Lakh PANs Deactivated. How To Check Status

The government has explained why seeding of Aadhaar into the PAN (Permanent Account Number) database is essential.

Business | | Updated: August 16, 2017 07:48 IST
14 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
81 Lakh Aadhaar Numbers, 11 Lakh PANs Deactivated. How To Check Status

Aadhaar has been made mandatory for filing of income tax return and applying for a new PAN

Highlights

  1. Government has set deadline of August 31 for linking Aadhaar with PAN
  2. From July 1, quoting of Aadhaar mandatory for filing of income tax return
  3. Aadhaar also mandatory for applying for a new Permanent Account No. (PAN)
Are you aware that as many as 81 lakh Aadhaar numbers and 11 lakh PANs (Permanent Account Numbers) have either been deleted or deactivated? From July 1, quoting of Aadhaar - a 12-digit identity number based on biometrics data - has been made mandatory for filing of income tax returns (ITRs) as well as for applying for a new PAN, a 10-digit alphanumeric number allotted by the Income Tax Department. While the government has explained the rationale behind why seeding of Aadhaar into PAN database is essential, it has time and again used multiple platforms to urge assessees to link their Aadhaar with PAN. August 31 is the last date to do this.

So if you haven't done this already, you should link your Aadhaar with PAN soon. But first, it is advisable to check whether both your identities - Aadhaar and PAN - are active.

Here's how you can check the status of your Aadhaar:

A tool on the UIDAI website, called 'Verify Aadhaar Number', enables service providers and holders of Aadhaar number to verify if their "Aadhaar number is valid and is not deactivated". Using this tool, an individual can "check if an Aadhaar number is valid or not deactivated", according to the UIDAI portal - uidai.gov.in.

Go to the 'Verify Aadhaar Number ' link on the UIDAI website.

The 'Verify Aadhaar Number' tool can also be accessed by visiting the UIDAI website. Once you are on the UIDAI website's homepage, find the 'Verify Aadhaar' link on the right hand side of the page.
verify aadhaar uidai website
Enter the 12-digit Aadhaar number in the relevant box to verify if your Aadhaar number is valid or not deactivated, a message on the UIDAI website reads.

For active Aadhaar numbers, the next page will display a message confirming the status of the Aadhaar number entered. After completion of the Aadhaar verification process, the tool also displays basic information about the Aadhaar holder such as age band and the last three digits of the registered mobile number.
verify aadhaar uidai website
In case of invalid Aadhaar numbers, the page says the number "doesn't exist" at the end of the verification process.
verify aadhaar uidai website
How to check the status of your PAN

Go to the Income Tax Department's e-filing website - incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in.
e filing website
Click on the 'Know Your PAN' option on the left side panel.

On the next page, fill up your details carefully. You need to enter details such as name, status (individual, Hindu Undivided Family etc.), date of birth and phone number.
e filing website
Entering the details on the Income Tax E-Filing website and click the 'Submit' button.

On the next page, enter the OTP or one-time password received on your registered mobile number and hit 'Validate'.
e filing website
If the PAN number is not duplicated it will be indicated as 'Active' under the 'Remarks' column.
e filing website
In some cases, the website gives this message: "There are multiple records for this query. Please provide additional information." Fill in the required details again and click 'Submit' to check again.
e filing website


Trending

Share this story on

14 Shares
ALSO READWhy Isn't Anyone Demanding Palaniswami's Resignation, Asks Kamal Haasan
PANAadhaarHow to link PAN with AadhaarHow to link Aadhaar with PANLink PAN with AadhaarPAN-AadhaarAadhaar-PAN

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
India Cricket Schedule 2017ICC RankingsLive Cricket ScoreJab Harry Met SejalToilet Ek Prem KathaNokia 8Jio Phone Booking

................................ Advertisement ................................