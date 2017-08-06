11 Lakh PANs Deactivated By Government. Is Your PAN Active? How To Find Out

Highlights It is illegal for an individual to keep multiple PANs, government said August 31, 2017 is the last date for linking Aadhaar with PAN Under the existing system of PAN, only demographic data is captured

Are you aware that more than 11 lakh PANs or Permanent Account Numbers have been either deleted or deactivated? As per rules, it is illegal for an individual to keep multiple PANs. Also, August 31, 2017 is the last date for linking Aadhaar with PAN. Explaining the rationale behind this the government said: "The uniqueness of PAN is achieved by conducting a de-duplication check on all already existing allotted PAN against the data furnished by new applicant. Under the existing system of PAN, only demographic data is captured," it said from its Digital India account on microblogging site Twitter.It is paramount to check your PAN status and link the same with the biometrics-based identity number Aadhaar before the deadline set by government, say financial planners.Here's How you can check whether your PAN is active:Go to the Income Tax Department's e-filing website - incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in.Spot and click on the 'Know Your Pan' option on the left side panel.On the next page, fill up your details carefully. You need to enter details such as name, status (individual, Hindu Undivided Family etc.), date of birth and phone number.Be careful while entering your details on the Income Tax E-Filing website and double-checking is advisable, say financial planners.Click submit.On the next page, enter the OTP or one-time password received on your registered mobile number and hit 'Validate.'"There are multiple records for this query. Please provide additional information," a notification appears on the Income Tax E-Filing website in at least some cases.Fill in the required details again and click 'Submit'.On the next page, if the PAN number is not duplicated it will be indicated as 'Active' under the 'Remarks' column.The Digital India Project is a government initiative, aimed at connecting all Gram Panchayats by broadband internet, promoting e-governance and transforming the country into a connected knowledge economy.