Wonder Woman Is The Superhero We Need And The One We Deserve What Wonder Woman does is give everyone a break from the boys club that dominates the superhero scene. Somewhere far away Superman, Spider-Man, Iron Man and other male superheroes are going to watch this one closely

3 Shares EMAIL PRINT Wonder Woman is WB's best-reviewed superhero movie since Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight (2008). Critics have given this film a warm welcome and a big thumbs-up. Wonder Woman the character already has a huge fan following and now, with the movie releasing, young girls around the world are dressing up as Diana Prince. Recently, a photo of a young girl is dressed as Diana and looking at Wonder Woman's poster went viral on social media.

Toys of the characters from the film are a huge hit in the market and the Wonder Woman doll of the Barbie collection is extremely popular on shopping websites.



For young female fans, Wonder Woman is going to be someone they can look up to. She is gorgeous, strong, brave and she stands for everything right. Her character won't kill someone unless that's the last option and when she has to, she doesn't take pleasure from the act. The fights are spectacular and emotional. Ms Gadot adds class and dignity to Diana's character, which is critical because for young fans she has to be a hero in every sense of the word.



This character is based on the screenplay by Allan Heinberg and co-written by Zack Snyder, Geoff Johns and Jason Fuchs. In the Patty Jenkins-directed film, the story places Wonder Woman in the early 1900s and World War I - earlier than her comic books which were set against World War II. Wonder Woman is supposed to be a prequel to the first appearance of Wonder Woman in Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016). Since then, superhero fans have been eagerly waiting for her stand-alone movie.



In the film, Wonder Woman is Diana, Princess of the Amazons, who are warriors. When an American pilot reaches their shores by accident and she finds out about the big war where innocent people are being killed, she leaves home to end the war and save the world.



The scale of Wonder Woman is nothing less than any superhero film you must have seen in the recent past. WB is counting on this one as the hype and success of Wonder Woman will give the studio the confidence to experiment with other characters.



More importantly, what Wonder Woman does is give everyone a break from the boy's club that dominates the superhero scene. Somewhere far away Superman, Spider-Man, Iron Man and other male superheroes are going to watch this one closely as they make way for this charismatic and stunning female superhero.



