For the SP, being reduced to 25% of their size compared to 2012, this is an unmitigated disaster and the blame game within the party has already started. Akhilesh Yadav will have to carry the brunt of it, for "breaking" the party as well as running a campaign that continued to push caste politics rather than putting out a single message that people could catch on to. Similarly, the BSP will have to try and figure where it can go beyond just being for the Dalits and Muslims.And perhaps if you compare the goodies that Modi gave versus those by Akhilesh, you can see why Modi understood the politics of the poor better. While both target specific castes, Modi, by giving free gas cylinders under the Ujjwala Yogana to Below Poverty Line families, was providing a life-changing object. At one stroke, the women of the house were relieved from collecting wood, suffering from smoke and freed for more productive work. It was a gamechanger for the family. Akhilesh's laptops for students wasn't, it only benefited a small population, and brought minimal change. The same is true of the Rs 1,000-per-month unemployment allowance and Rs 500 senior citizens' pension. They did not change life for a whole household, and did not hold that promise for those not included.The Congress in UP is probably finished. The victory in Punjab has provided them a fig leaf, and so may Manipur and Goa. But frankly, these results have little to do with the national leadership of the party or its programmes, policies or campaign styles. The victory in Punjab is very much a victory for Captain Amarinder Singh, and the fact that the Akalis all but provided that state on a platter. Captain grabbed that and pushed aside the challenge of the AAP, and that must be seen as his, and perhaps Sidhu's, success rather than a Congress victory. The Congress identified where AAP managed to do well in the East Malwa region in 2014 and recaptured this area. In Goa, the party has managed to exploit anti-incumbency to come back into the political game. It has been helped by the fact that AAP has failed.And that is the other story of this election. AAP has failed. Failed to win or even emerge as the largest party in Punjab. With all the campaigning, the noise, the NRIs and the predictions, the AAP has underperformed badly, very badly. It has done worse that it did in 2014 general election, losing more than 20% of their support. And partly its failure rests on its inability to really decisively cut into the Akali vote.These two stories will have a great deal of impact on the party and its belief of capturing other states. Next month, it faces municipal elections in Delhi and the loss in Punjab will weigh heavily in that city with a large Punjabi population. In Gujarat, where AAP has been working for a while, these resounding defeats will make it difficult for AAP to raise funds to fight Modi.Gujarat does not bode well for the Congress either. With this overwhelming the victory in UP, it is unlikely that that the Gujarati voter is going to defect from the BJP. And in Himachal Pradesh, which also goes to the polls this winter, the Congress is unlikely to stem the Modi wave.Nationally, the BJP is likely to meet less resistance in parliament now and should be able to press through its agenda, especially the GST. It will also be able to select and elect its own candidate for the President (and Vice President), and improve its position in the Rajya Sabha after these unprecedented gains. This first victory in the Gangetic plain after defeats in Bihar and West Bengal will give the BJP greater confidence in implementing its agenda without fearing any electoral impact. This election has put to bed any fear that the BJP may have had that of any challenge to its dominance.(Ishwari Bajpai is Senior Advisor at NDTV)