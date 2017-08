Uday Foundation's food van feeds thousands of people every week outside Delhi's AIIMS

Instead of selling your newspapers to the raddi-wala, donate them to the Uday Foundation. We sell them to paper manufacturers and the money is used for a Food Donation Drive organized for caregivers of patients battling for their lives in AIIMS, New Delhi.This food drive is organized twice a week; our van pulls up and feeds about 1,000 people a day, many of them living on the pavements outside AIIMS while they await medical attention. On an average, a plate of food costs Rs 15 which can be earned by selling 1.5 kg of newspapers only - that's about 20 copies of a national newspaper.To participate, please send your old newspapers to our collection centre:Uday Foundation113A/1, Near Rustom restaurant,Adchini, Sri Aurobindo Marg,New Delhi - 110017Phone: 011-26561333/444(Rahul Verma is the founder of Uday Foundation, a small grassroots non-profit based in New Delhi.)