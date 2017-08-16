Delhi, Your Old Newspapers Can Feed The Poor. Here's How

Published: August 16, 2017 18:58 IST

This food drive is organized twice a week; our van pulls up and feeds about 1,000 people a day, many of them living on the pavements outside AIIMS while they await medical attention. On an average, a plate of food costs Rs 15 which can be earned by selling 1.5 kg of newspapers only - that's about 20 copies of a national newspaper.

Uday Foundation's food van feeds thousands of people every week outside Delhi's AIIMS



Uday Foundation

113A/1, Near Rustom restaurant,

Adchini, Sri Aurobindo Marg,

New Delhi - 110017

Phone: 011-26561333/444

udayfoundation.org



(Rahul Verma is the founder of Uday Foundation, a small grassroots non-profit based in New Delhi.)



