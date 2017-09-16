Woman Attempts Suicide Outside Odisha Assembly

A woman, who attempted to commit suicide a week ago in front of the Odisha chief minister's residence, attempted to do the same during the day outside the assembly claiming that she was the wife of BJD lawmaker Braja Kishore Pradhan.Sonalika Mohanty has been claiming to have married Mr Pradhan secretly three years ago but the MLA has rejected her claim and denied her allegations of harassment against him.The woman reached the main gate of the assembly when the House was adjourned and attempted to end her life by consuming phenyl, a chemical used as household disinfectant.She was rushed to Capital Hospital and is under treatment.The woman had on September 7 attempted to commit suicide in front of the CM's residence by slashing her wrist.She was then rescued by the security personnel.On May 17 she had trespassed the legislator s quarters at the MLA colony by scaling the locked gate. Prior to that she had staged a dharna in front of MLA's house at his native village in Angul district.This apart, she had lodged a complaint against the lawmaker with National Commission for Women (NCW) too in this regard and also registered a case against Pradhan at the SDJM Court here in May this year.