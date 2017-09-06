Swine Flu Deaths Increase To 41 In Odisha

The number of deaths due to swine flu in Odisha today touched 41 with one woman succumbing to the H1N1 virus, official sources said.A woman from Jagatsinghpur district succumbed to the disease at the SCB Medical College Hospital in Cuttack this morning while two men had died of swine flu at separate private hospitals in the state capital yesterday.Meanwhile, five persons yesterday tested positive for H1N1 out of 30 swab samples tested at the Regional Medical Research Centre (RMRC).With five new cases, the total number of people infected with the virus have increased to 355, a health department statement said. Total swab samples tested so far stands at 1089.Earlier, the state government had issued guidelines to both government and private hospitals for the treatment of swine flu patients.