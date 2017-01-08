3 Arrested In Odisha Molestation Case

The police here on Sunday arrested three people for allegedly teasing and assaulting three girls and their male friend here on Friday.Twin city Police Commissioner YB Khurania said they have arrested three persons and are looking for other persons involved in the crime."While three persons have been arrested in less than 36 hours after the incident, the investigation is in progress and some more arrests are expected to be made," said Khurania.Three girls were abused and thrashed for resisting eve-teasing in the capital city here on Friday. The incident occurred at Magnet Square on Patia-Nandankanan Road.Around four to five youths passed lewd comments and abused the three girls at Magnet Square.When the girls opposed the teasing, another group of boys, suspected to be friends of the eve-teasers, reached the spot and allegedly thrashed one of the girls and their male friend, said police.