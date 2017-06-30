Madhya Pradesh Traders On Strike Ahead Of GST Rollout

The supply of milk, vegetables and essential supplies were not affected by the strike.

Traders in Madhya Pradesh on Friday observed a shutdown against some provisions of the GST rollout

Bhopal:  Traders in Madhya Pradesh on Friday observed a shutdown against some provisions of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) rollout.

Markets across the state wore a deserted look. The supply of milk, vegetables and essential supplies were not affected by the strike. The GST rollout will take place in Parliament at Friday midnight.

Bhopal Chambers of Commerce President Lalit Jain said groceries, textile and pharmaceutical traders have supported the shutdown.

The traders said they were not against the GST rollout per se but were opposed to seven provisions in it which they fear might put them into trouble. These include the three returns they will be expected to file every year under the new tax regime.

Madhya PradeshGST rolloutGoods and Services Tax

