In Bhopal, A 'Wall Of Dedication' Helps Those In Need

Those in need can pick up one item per day at Bhopal's Wall of Dedication.

At the New Market square in Bhopal, 60-year-old physically disabled beggar Raju, walks over to the 'Wall of Dedication' to find some clothes for his family. Donors leave whatever they don't need and the poor can pick up necessities by the wall. "I was passing by and I saw clothes being distributed here. So I requested them to give me some. I have taken a shirt, saree. It's useful for people like us, I will give it to my kids," Raju told NDTV.This initiative to start a wall of dedication has been taken by a group of youngsters. They have started two such walls in Bhopal's Malviya Nagar and Koh-e-Fiza area from the January 1 and hope that with time this becomes a citizen-driven movement and more people in need can benefit from it. So far, they have helped over 200 poor by providing them clothes, shoes, crockery which have been donated by the people at the wall itself."It's a good initiative by youth to help the poor. I have lots of woollen clothes at home which I will donate here," Jyoti Mayuri, a businesswoman, told NDTV.Avish Bhandari, Secretary of Jain Youth Club said, "If the handle of a mug in our house breaks, its useless for us, we will never go to donate it anywhere. But a poor person can use it so we have come up with such a platform where they can donate it. We have decided that a person can take one item a day otherwise our stock will run out very soon."The group aspires to set up two more such walls in the city in the next six months. The citizens of Bhopal have welcomed this move as it not only helps the poor but also helps them recycle old used goods.