Politicians And Local Groups Visit Bengaluru Lakes To Take Stock Of Clean-Up Process

Politicians and citizens' groups today visited three Bengaluru lakes - Bellandur, Varthur and Rampura - to take stock of the clean-up process.The lake clean-up started earlier this month after the National Green Tribunal or NGT set a month's deadline for the first phase of rescue mission for the 1,000-acre Bellandur lake. Weeds are now being removed - a project that is likely to cost Rs 3.35 crores.NGT's recent lake clean up orders has boosted hope of locals.Lawmaker Rajeev Chandrashekar's Namma Bengaluru Foundation is one of the participating organisations in the lake cleanup."We don't want the Karnataka government to take just minimum efforts in an attempt to satisfy the NGT. Bengaluru residents want this problem of lake pollution, encroachment, dumping to stop. A policy and administrative structure should be put in place to protect these lakes," said the lawmaker.Officials are working on a survey to prevent further encroachments. Sewage treatment plants will also be set up, according to the state government.Security cameras have been installed around the lake to identify anyone polluting the lake, which will be penalised with a fine of five lakhs.In February, Bellandur lake had burst into flames so intense that the ensuing smoke forced drivers to swerve haphazardly on nearby roads. The fire took hours to put out.