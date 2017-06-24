Online Campaign Against Hindi Signboards In Bengaluru Metro

Within a week after the last stretch of Bengaluru's Namma Metro Phase-1 was inaugurated by President Pranab Mukherjee, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation (BMRC) is facing heat on the internet over the use of Hindi signboards in the metro train service.The objections over the language have been raised through an online campaign called Namma Metro Hindi Beda (We don't want Hindi in our Metro), which has questioned the use of Hindi boards along with Kannada boards inside and outside the stations.The issue was also raised by Kannada Rakshana Vedike President Narayana Gowda during his meeting with metro officials today.The Metro authorities pointed out that the languages were implemented based on the directions from the Centre. "We are following the 3 language formula as directed in a circular from the Ministry of Urban Development. Hindi, along with Kannada and English, is there on the front of the stations. Inside it is mostly two languages - Kannada and English. A Parliamentary Committee had come to check the observation of the 3 language formula. The Metro is funded by the Centre also," Metro chief PRO, U A Vasanth Rao, told NDTV.Mr Rao said that it was pointed out that Chennai's Metro was using only Tamil and English in sign boards and announcements, but added that was in violation of the ministry's orders.Triggered by the online campaign, the Kannada Development Authority (KDA) has issued a notice to the BMRCL, seeking an explanation on the matter.The Bengaluru Metro authorities will now refer the matter to the Centre through the state government.The final line of the 42 kilometre first phase of the Bengaluru Metro was opened on June 17 by the President to a very warm response.The metro service has come as a welcome relief for Bengaluru residents who have often found themselves caught in the city's notorious traffic.Around 3 lakh passengers are using the service everyday, up from 2 lakhs before the launch of the southern line. The Phase 2 of the network will add another 72 kilometres after its completion.