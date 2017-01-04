3 Days After Bengaluru Horror, Cops Find 'Credible Evidence': 10 Points

Many women were allegedly molested during New Year's Eve revelry on the streets of Bengaluru.

Bengaluru: Three days after the New Year's Eve revelry turned into a nightmare for several women who were allegedly molested at a large gathering in city's downtown area, police on Tuesday claimed to have found "credible evidence" of molestation and have registered a First Information Report or FIR. As the incidents sparked widespread outrage with no action from the police, Bengaluru's new police chief Praveen Sood, through a series of tweets on Tuesday night, said his team was working on the case silently.