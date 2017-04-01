IT Capital Bengaluru Turns To 'Horse-Power' For Law And Order

There is new law enforcement on the hoof in Bengaluru - in the form of some splendid horses. The extra "horsepower" comes from four handsome creatures which have teamed up with police personnel to keep an eye on things in certain parts of the city. With this, India's IT capital joins the likes of London and New York, where such form of policing have proved effective in crowd control and not just mere attractions for tourists and visitors.Among the mounted policemen in the city include Veerabadrappa, who has more than 30 years of experience with a horse.

"There is a lot of traffic and crowd in the city. So, I am doing my duty for the sake of security," he said.



Bengaluru police commissioner Praveen Sood explained that the use of horses for patrolling purposes not only facilitates regulation and crowd control, but it also installs "confidence in the minds of people".



"Brigade Road and Commercial Street have huge footfall. We are planning to use horses to regulate them and see people don't cross the road wherever they want," the top cop said.



The police's initiative has already started getting a thumbs-up as many seem pleased to see the new law enforcers. One such person, Ayushi, feels that it would particularly help those new to the city.



"People who are new to these areas might get lost in Commercial Street and other areas. So, if they need any help, they can reach out to these people," she said.Another person, Stephen, said that it was a good initiative introduced by the government. He said that Bengaluru is crowded, especially during the weekends, and such form of policing would prove effective."If they are implementing this in every market across Bengaluru, I think it will be very useful," he said.Another resident, Aishwarya, stated that the effort would make a difference in the city, which witnessed many incidents of women being molested and harassed in around New Year."I think women would definitely feel more comfortable. Even now, my sister and I still feel a little comfortable to take a walk in the middle of the day. So, I think it is definitely a good initiative that they've taken," she said.