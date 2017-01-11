In Bengaluru, A Photojournalist Captures People After Notes Ban

The queues are almost gone and ATMs are largely back to normal, but images of India queuing up to deposit old notes and take out new ones are engraved in our memory.A Bengaluru-based photojournalist, K Venkatesh, held an exhibition of photographs he had taken after notes ban was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 8, 2016.Mr Venkatesh told NDTV, "When I started, first week I thought it'll be okay. Second week onwards I thought it's going to be a very big issue. Then I started travelling to rural areas also." Mr Venkatesh clicked nearly 60 pictures."These are all common men, labourers, and farmers. I thought why are these people suffering unnecessarily for their own money," he added.The photojournalist further said that he planned this subject because people were suffering a lot and he had to show this image, and it did strike a chord.A visitor, Dr Premlatha, said, "Seeing these photos carefully and looking at the expressions of some of the people it is really very sad that they have to go through all of this in the hope that at a later date things will improve."Revathi, another visitor, said, "This is a true insight to the reality of demonetisation. Though it is a very good proposition we just have to wait and see. I hope for the sake of this country we'll be able to pull through it."