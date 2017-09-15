I-T Officer's Son Kidnapped In Bengaluru

Son of an Income Tax officer has allegedly been kidnapped from the city and the kidnappers have demanded a ransom of Rs 50 lakh for his safe return, the police said today.The victim, a 19-year-old second year student of automobile engineering, had left his house at Ullal on his new motorbike at 6.30 pm on September 12, telling his parents that he was going to meet his friends.However, when he did not return home till 8.30 pm, his parents got worried. They informed the police and a case was registered."The boy's mother called him many times but the calls went unanswered. Today, his parents and sister received a WhatsApp video from his mobile phone, in which the boy is seen asking them to arrange Rs 50 lakh towards his ransom," said a police officer associated with the investigation.The location of the boy's mobile phone has been traced, he added.