I-T Officer's Son Kidnapped In Bengaluru

The victim, a 19-year-old second year student of automobile engineering, had left his house at Ullala on his new motorbike at 6.30 pm on September 12, telling his parents that he was going to meet his friends.

Bengaluru | | Updated: September 15, 2017 00:54 IST
1Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
I-T Officer's Son Kidnapped In Bengaluru

A case has been registered in the matter (Representational Photo)

Bengaluru:  Son of an Income Tax officer has allegedly been kidnapped from the city and the kidnappers have demanded a ransom of Rs 50 lakh for his safe return, the police said today.

The victim, a 19-year-old second year student of automobile engineering, had left his house at Ullal on his new motorbike at 6.30 pm on September 12, telling his parents that he was going to meet his friends.

However, when he did not return home till 8.30 pm, his parents got worried. They informed the police and a case was registered.

"The boy's mother called him many times but the calls went unanswered. Today, his parents and sister received a WhatsApp video from his mobile phone, in which the boy is seen asking them to arrange Rs 50 lakh towards his ransom," said a police officer associated with the investigation.

The location of the boy's mobile phone has been traced, he added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Trending

Share this story on

1Share
ALSO READSagarika Ghatge, Zaheer Khan's Wedding Date And Other Details
Bengaluru policeIT Officerkidnapboy kidnap case

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Logan LuckyPoster BoysIndia Cricket Schedule 2017ICC RankingsLive Cricket ScoreAmazon SaleiPhone X

................................ Advertisement ................................