How A Group Of Flipkart's Transgender Customers Sent A Strong Message Of Inclusivity

E-commerce giant, Flipkart, is ten years old and has been conducting different events to observe that landmark. July is being observed as a month dedicated to its 100 million registered customers - a number bigger than the population of many countries. And on Wednesday, in the city that is the headquarters for the company, Bengaluru, the specific customers being celebrated were transgenders.Flipkart, along with the Aravani Art Project, invited members of the transgender community to paint the message of inclusivity on the walls of one of the city's Flipkart hubs in Cox Town in east Bengaluru. The theme was 'Customer First' - but to highlight the prejudice which transgenders still face in society, the artwork came with a message "Where wishes stand unbiased." The painting that emerged was that of a human face - a face that combined male, female, transgender and elderly features.Priyanka, an RJ at Rado Active who took part in the event said, "Today, we have been recognized by Flipkart as their customers. To be associated with this event, and have this art as a symbol of Flipkart's acknowledgement of our community, is a special feeling."The company in a statement said, "Shopping on Flipkart is consciously designed to be an inclusive experience that liquidates walls and boundaries. On Flipkart, our customers can shop without being subject to prejudice or discrimination. Today, our customers encompass Indians across economic and social strata - from the affluent and the wealthy to the growing middle-class in Middle India, from Indians with modest incomes to people on the margins of society, including people with disabilities and people who have been battling gender bias. On Flipkart, everyone is welcome and everyone is included.