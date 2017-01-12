David Guetta's Bengaluru Concert Cancelled. Police Deny Organisers' Claim

The Bengaluru police has said that a concert by Grammy Award-winning DJ and music producer David Guetta in the city tonight has not been cancelled, only postponed. But the organisers say they were told to call it off because of law and order concerns after the mass molestation and assault of women on New Year's Eve in the Karnataka capital."Due to the present law and order situation in Bengaluru following the events that transpired around New Year's Eve, the authorities have recommended against holding the David Guetta concert scheduled today in the city," said Karan Singh, CEO of Sunburn, one of India's biggest electronic dance music festivals, which is organising the Guetta charity concerts.But the police said they have suggested that the event be rescheduled, not because of law and order fears, but because permission for the event was sought too late by the organisers and a local election is already being held in the area today."A big event happened here, in the same district. I don't have enough force to handle 20,000 people. Keeping the elections in mind we have not given permission. If you organise such a big event, all logistical arrangements should be looked into and authorities should be spoken with as well," said senior police officer Amit Singh.Karan Singh called it unfortunate, saying, "We at Sunburn tried our very best to make it happen but the authorities understandably are not prepared to take any chances". Mr Singh said that Sunburn plans to reschedule the concert "subject to approval from the artist and the respective authorities."He said Guetta's other shows in Mumbai, New Delhi and Hyderabad would go on as scheduled. Booking site Bookmyshow would be in touch with all those who had bought tickets for the Bengaluru show, he said.Bengaluru was David Guetta's first stop on his four-city tour. He performs in Mumbai tomorrow, in Hyderabad on Saturday and in Delhi suburb Noida on Sunday.