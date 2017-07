VK Sasikala was sentenced to 4-years in jail over corruption charges in DA case (File)

Bengaluru: A top police officer in Bengaluru today described as "wild and baseless" the allegation that VK Sasikala, the chief of Tamil Nadu's ruling AIADMK, had been given an exclusive kitchen in prison and other privileges for a bribe of two crores. "No special treatment is being given to Sasikala," said HN Satyanarayana Rao, the officer in charge of the Bengaluru Central Prison. The allegations were by an officer of the jail who stood by her claims today and said everything she had reported is based on her investigation.