Bengaluru's Bellandur Lake, Which Burst Into Flames, Finally Being Cleaned

The fire, it is now believed, began in the clumps of dry hyacinth and weed around the lake.

The lake has generated more than a water body's fair share of headlines

A walloping from the country's top green court appears to have worked - after years of inaction, Bengaluru's largest lake, Bellandur, a fixture in the headlines because of its regular frothing and flaming, is being cleaned.Six days ago, the National Green Tribunal in Delhi set a month's deadline for Phase One of a rescue mission for the 1,000-acre lake in the South Eastern part of the IT hub. Weeds are being removed now - a project that is likely to cost 3.35 crores. Four security cameras have been installed so far around the lake to identify anyone polluting the lake, which will be penalised with a fine of five lakhs."These are the preventive steps which have been taken in light of the NGT order. We are into compliance. Basically to avoid illegal dumping of garbage or debris. We would like to watch it. As a surveillance measure we would be watching around the clock," warned J Parmesh, an Executive Engineer at one of the many local agencies that are in charge of different aspects of the lake.The NGT has said that industrial units and factories around the lake must close down if they are found guilty of depositing chemicals in the water. Experts say that the relentless flow of detergents, effluents and untreated sewage from the hundreds of apartments in the high-rises around the lake have caused decades worth of damage.In February, the lake burst into flames so intense that the ensuing smoke forced drivers to swerve haphazardly on nearby roads. The fire took hours to put out. The NGT has said that the government's negligence merits prosecution.The fire, it was later discovered, was caused by a pile of garbage being set on fire - a regular and extremely dangerous practice , given that the lake is filled with and surrounded by weeds and dried plants.Sewage treatment plants will be set up, said government sources.BV Subba Rao, a visiting expert from Hyderabad, said, "There are 22 departments involved in lake management. And there is no effective coordination. The Karnataka government has proactively formed a lake development authority. But they need to bring in an Act to make an effective."After the weeds are removed - a task that's likely to take 12 weeks, the lake will be desilted so that more water can be stored.