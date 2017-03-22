Bengaluru Woman Groped By Biker, Shows CCTV Footage

A CCTV footage from Bengaluru showing a woman being groped by the rider of a motorcycle has again brought into focus the lack of women's safety in what was once considered one of the safest cities of India for women. The video footage, recorded in the evening in the Vijaynagar area, shows two women walking along a badly lit, deserted lane. Suddenly a scooter comes from behind and as it drives past, the pillion rider stretches out his hand to grope the nearest woman.The video is doing the rounds on social media and while no complaint has been filed, the police say they are on the lookout for the culprits.Multiple incidents of brazen molestation have been reported from Bengaluru over the last few months.On New Year's eve, reports of mass molestation of women who had gathered to celebrate on MG Road, the heart of the city, had shocked the nation. CCTV footage from the spot had showed drunken men chasing and groping woman.The day after, another CCTV footage emerged that showed a woman being molested and thrown down on the road by a bike-borne assailant, evoking widespread outrage and condemnation. The incident too, took place on New Year's eve, several hours before the mass molestation on MG Road.Home Minister G Parameshwara's remark after the December 31 outrage had triggered furious calls for his resignation from the civil society and women's groups. The minister, who had said, "These things happen", later claimed he had been misquoted and misunderstood.