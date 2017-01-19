Bengaluru Ranked World's Most Dynamic City, Hyderabad Is Number 5

For all those who have been complaining about Bengaluru and its infrastructure, a tweet from the World Economic Forum would take them by surprise. In a listing of the most dynamic cities of the world, with the main ranking criteria being rapid adoption of technology and innovation, namma Bengaluru comes out right on top. Another Indian city, Hyderabad, has made it to the top 10. In fact, there are six Indian cities in the list of 30, including Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai.Vietnam's Ho Chi Minh City is number two on the list, with Silicon Valley in the US coming in at third. The report has been released by Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL), a professional services and investment management company specializing in real estate."Bengaluru city has been named first in the list of dynamic cities. I congratulate the people of Bengaluru, the BBMP and everyone on this achievement," said Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.Bengaluru has been in the headlines for its overwhelming traffic, its poor garbage management, polluted lakes - and most recently for allegations of mass molestation on New Year's Eve in different parts of the city. It is a city short of power and water.It was also downgraded in terms of ease of doing business in the last ranking by the centre - although the state government points out that it is still the number one in terms of investment attracted.But the city is still seen as the country's IT capital and more recently, as the start-up capital of the country. IT giants, including Infosys, have their home here and there are thousands employed in the IT industry. Some markets in the city did switch over to cashless transactions - when demonetisation led to a cash crunch.But for the thousands of Bengalureans who spend hours a day in traffic, let's hope that their city being considered the most dynamic in the world will serve to cheer them up.