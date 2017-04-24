Bengaluru Girl, 6, Found Dead In Neighbours Home. He Was In Search Party

A six-year-old girl in Bengaluru who had been missing for four days was found dead in the home of her neighbour. Her decomposed body was found under a bed.One of her neighbours, Rahul, told NDTV that when she went missing on Thursday, many in the colony searched for her till late night and the man who allegedly took her away also joined a search party. The police are looking for 30-year-old Anil, a labourer. He allegedly called people asking them to switch off the lights and fans in his house and that was when the body was discovered."We all started looking for her and after a while even the uncle from the house came out and searched for the girl. We searched in many places but even after four days we couldn’t find her," said Rahul.Arshita, another neighbour, said the girl was last seen playing alone around 6 pm and it was raining.“The girl was the only one playing because of the rain. The power went off. It was then that he must have dragged her into his house,” she told NDTV.Arshita alleges that Anil – the suspect - told people he didn’t know where the child was and also searched for the child before he left, claiming he was going to his village.“Then he called us on the phone and asked us to switch off the lights and fans that he had left on in his house. Two hours after we switched off the main switch, we started getting a foul smell. We opened the window and then called the police who gave us permission to open his house. We opened the door and saw that the child was dead and there was blood all over the place," she said.