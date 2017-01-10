Bengaluru Determined To Fight Back Mentalities Leading To Molestations

The multiple cases of molestation on New Year's Eve in Bengaluru have made women determined to fight the mentalities that lead to such incidents as an awareness campaign on self-defence and safety was organised, over the weekend, at Cubbon Park in India's IT capital."This is basically an awareness campaign on women's safety and self-defence. We all know what happened at Brigade road and Kammanahalli as well." says one of the organisers.Another organiser says, "There might be some situations where the police or someone really can't help when a women is getting molested. In such cases, these techniques will really help the women to overcome the situation."The molestation cases did dent the image of the city ahead of the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas.But Dr Rini Johar, a delegate from California who works on issues of domestic violence, says, "We women are travelling alone and we feel safe in Bengaluru."The Karnataka government, which hosted the convention, insists that Bengaluru is a safe city."It is a very unfortunate incident. I have condemned it. But it is also a stray incident. The culprits have been apprehended," R V Deshpande, the state' Industries and Tourism Minister, says to NDTV."Law and order is the best. Men should be more careful and protect their mothers and sisters," the minister adds.The Bengaluru police faced severe criticism after a group of men groped, molested and harassed women on New Year's Eve, as thousands were celebrating in the city's biggest commercial stretches.