Attack On Arunachal Student In Bengaluru 'Shocking', Says Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah

Mr Siddarahamaiah took to micro-blogging site Twitter and said,
Attack on student from Arunachal is shocking. Police has taken prompt action and the perpetrator has been arrested.- CM of Karnataka (@CMofKarnataka) March 13, 2017
Higio Gungtey, 22, was allegedly beaten by his landlord Hemanth Kumar on March 6 following an argument over the usage of water. According to the police, other tenants complained of acute water shortness to the landlord due to excessive use by Mr Gungtey.
Mr Gungtey, a student of Christ University, said that his Hemanth Kumar had beaten him up and he was forced to the landlord's shoes.
He added that the home owner was drunk and that he "banged the door, locked it and without any reason, started beating".
"He also threatened to take me to the police. He hit me continuously, I was bleeding," he further told the police.
The landlord is facing multiple charges including assault and criminal intimidation.
The North Eastern community in Bengaluru has objected to the incident and described it as a racist attack. The police, however, assured of strict action against the perpetrators.
"We will further investigate the matter," said Additional Commissioner of Police Hemant Nimbalkar.
Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju, a lawmaker from Arunachal Pradesh, also termed the assault on Mr Gungtey as "saddening". He also stated that the ministry is closely monitoring the case.
"My office is pursuing this case. When we are talking of the safety of Indians abroad, such incidents in our own country are very saddening," Mr Rijiju tweeted.
(with inputs from Agencies)