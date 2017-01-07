Another Case Of Molestation Reported In Bengaluru

In the fourth such incident in a week, two motorbike-borne men allegedly tried to molest a woman while she was returning home from a gym in Bengaluru.The two men apparently followed the victim and pulled her T-shirt at which, she screamed for help, forcing them to flee in panic after seeing some people, police said.The incident happened on January 4 and the woman has lodged a complaint with the police, who have registered a case under IPC section 354 relating to assault or criminal force to a woman with the intent to outrage her modesty.This has come as another shock in Bengaluru where public anxiety and anger are mounting over such incidents, raising concerns about women's safety in the country's IT hub.A woman was allegedly assaulted near her house early yesterday when a man stalked her while she was headed towards a bus stop on a deserted road and tried to molest the victim who suffered injuries on her lips, tongue, hand and toes as she tried to resist him.Another woman was groped and assaulted by two scooter-borne men near her house in Kammanahalli on New Year's Eve. Five persons have been arrested in connection with the case.On New Year's eve, several women were allegedly molested and groped on MG Road and Brigade Road where the revellers had gathered, despite the presence of more than 1,500 police personnel, an incident that led to a national outrage.