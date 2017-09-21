Alert Personnel Avert Possible Rail Accident In Bengaluru

The train was detained for 36 minutes till the damaged portion was repaired.

Bengaluru | | Updated: September 21, 2017 00:56 IST
1Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Alert Personnel Avert Possible Rail Accident In Bengaluru

The cut was noticed when a passenger train was about to chug into the station in Bengaluru.

Bengaluru:  Timely detection of a 'rail cut' near Cantonment Railway Station in Bengaluru averted a possible train accident, South Western Railways said on Wednesday.

The cut was noticed on Tuesday when Marikuppam-KSR Bengaluru passenger train was about to chug into the station.

The train was detained for 36 minutes till the damaged portion was repaired.

According to a South Western Railway press release, head constable Thirumalesha and constables Chandramani and RS Sundo of Railway Protection Special Force (RPSF) were on track patrol duty near Railway cantonment to prevent theft of passenger related offences when they noticed rail cut.

Immediately, information was passed on to the officers concerned. RPF Inspector along with senior section engineer, and station master rushed to the spot, it said.

Appreciating the promptness with which the fault was detected, South Western Railway General Manager AK Gupta announced Rs 5,000 cash award to the RPF staff.
 

Trending

Share this story on

1Share
ALSO READKapil Sharma Has Left Rehab Early, Quit Drinking, Says 'Close Friend'
Bengaluru stationBengaluru rail accidentCantonment Railway Station

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
SimranICC RankingsiOS 11FlipkartAmazonPaytmSBI Life Insurance IPOPrice Comparison

................................ Advertisement ................................