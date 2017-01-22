Aurangabad: 80 Fall Ill After Consuming Milk Of Cows Bitten By Rabid Dog

As many as 80 persons in Aurangabad district took ill after consuming milk of the cows bitten by rabies infected dog, said an officer."The incident came to light on Saturday evening when many people complained of vomiting and nausea. They are being treated and none of them is serious," Vishwambhar Gawande, resident district collector of Aurangabad said ."We have found two cows whose milk had been consumed by people who fell sick later. Officers from health and animal husbandry jointly department found that these cows are bitten by dogs having rabies. Treatment of cows has started," he said.When asked about the dogs with infection, he said, "It is a serious issue and dogs can bite people as well. Preventive measures are going on," he said.