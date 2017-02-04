Punjab Elections 2017: Arvind Kejriwal Tweets In Gurmukhi, Urges State To Vote

ਅੱਜ ਚੋਣ ਦਾ ਦਿਨ ਹੈ। ਸਬ ਵੋਟਾਂ ਪਾਉਣ ਲਈ ਜ਼ਰੂਰ ਜਾਵੋ ਤੇ ਆਪਣੇ ਸਾਰੇ ਗਵੰਦੀਆਂ ਨੂੰ ਵੀ ਲੈ ਕੇ ਜਾਓ ਤੇ ਇਕ ਸੱਚੀ ਸੁੱਚੀ ਤੇ ਇਮਾਨਦਾਰ ਪਾਰਟੀ ਨੂੰ ਵੋਟ ਪਾਓ।— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 4, 2017
Punjab, which is voting for all 117 assembly constituencies in a single phase today, has seen 10 per cent voting in the first two hours of polling, which began at 8 am.
"8 to 10 per cent polling has taken place till 10 am," an election office spokesman said in Chandigarh, adding that the polling was peaceful.
The Aam Aadmi Party, which is making its debut in Punjab assembly elections, has fielded candidates in 112 seats, while its ally Lok Insaf Party, led by Ludhiana-based Bains brothers, has fielded nominees in five seats.
The Aam Aadmi Party did not exist when Punjab re-elected the Akalis in 2012. Just two years later, it won four of the 13 parliamentary seats, a windfall for a fiercely ambitious but inexperienced player.
Mr Kejriwal has been on promotional duty in Punjab in the recent months. The party has not named a Chief Ministerial candidate, though its lawmaker Bhagwant Mann, AAP's tallest leader in the state, is reportedly top seeded.
Votes will be counted in Punjab on March 11.
