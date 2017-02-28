Uttarakhand Elections 2017: Congress Demands FIR Against PM Modi, BJP Leaders For Model Code Violation

The Congress team demanded a probe into the alleged pumping of crores of rupees into the state election.

The Congress today asked the Election Commission to register an FIR against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other BJP leaders for alleged model code violation by holding a rally at Haridwar without permission from the election panel.A delegation of the Congress party, led by AICC general secretary Ambika Soni and Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat, and other leaders also demanded an investigation into the alleged pumping of crores of rupees into the state election.It urged the Commission to ensure that no postal votes cast after the designated time of 5.00pm in the Uttarakhand Assembly polls on February 15 be counted."We would like to submit that breach of Model Code of Conduct (MCC) was committed by Narendra Modi ji himself, amongst others, and an FIR should be filed against the perpetrator amongst others," the delegation said in a memorandum submitted to the poll body.The delegation maintained that the EC should immediately instruct the State Election Commission to file an FIR against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, J P Nadda, Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (MP), Madan Kaushik (local candidate) and other BJP leaders and party candidates who addressed/participated in the election rally for alleged "breach of MCC which can be clearly seen from the material available in public domain"."The EC should also launch a probe into the pumping of huge amount of unaccounted cash during election by the BJP. Besides, the poll body should ensure that no postal votes be counted, which were cast after the designated time of 5.00pm on 15.2.2017," the memorandum stated.Ms Soni and Mr Rawat told the Commission that during the election campaigning in Uttarakhand, Mr Modi held a public rally in Haridwar on February 10, without the requisite permission from the poll watchdog and thus violated the MCC.They said, on bringing the matter to the notice of Chief Election Officer of Uttarakhand and other authorities, a showcause notice was issued and since the "BJP had failed to convince the EC through its reply, the commission had filed an FIR against the Haridwar Unit of BJP."