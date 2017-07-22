Delhi Government Hikes Allowances Of Anganwadi Staffers, Awaits Lt Governor's Nod

The Delhi government has decided to double the allowances of anganwadi workers and helpers in the national capital, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said today.However, the announcement failed to placate the workers and helpers, who are on strike for nearly a month and agitating near Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence, demanding a pay hike.A Cabinet decision has been taken to raise the allowances of the workers and helpers to Rs 10,170 and Rs 5,089 respectively, Sisodia said. The decision will be notified only after Lt Governor Anil Baijal's approval, he said.They are currently paid Rs 5,000 and Rs 2,500 respectively.Of the total amount, Rs 500 will be mobile and internet component in case of workers while the same would be Rs 250 for helpers, Kejriwal tweeted.A spokesperson of the 'Delhi Anganwadi Worker - Helper Association', which is leading the protest outside the CM's residence, said they will take out a march on Monday from Ramlila Maidan to Jantar Mantar over the issue."The government is trying to buy time. Earlier, it used to say not all files require the LG's approval. We fear the latest announcement is also an eyewash," the spokesperson said.There are around 11,000 anganwadi centres in Delhi, and each centre has one worker and one helper, a government official said.