YSR Congress Chief Jaganmohan Reddy Threatens To Send Collector To Jail

YSR Congress Party president and Leader of Opposition in Andhra Pradesh YS Jaganmohan Reddy on Tuesday threatened to send Krishna District Collector to jail. Mr Reddy entered into an argument with Collector Ahmed Babu, accused him of corruption and threatened to send him to jail.The incident occurred after the Collector raised an objection to Mr Reddy snatching the autopsy report from a doctor at government-run hospital at Nandigama near Vijayawada.The young leader alleged that a fictitious report was prepared without conducting autopsy on the body of the driver of the bus which fell off the bridge into a canal near Mulapadu, killing 11 people and injuring over 30.Tempers ran high as the Leader of Opposition snatched papers from the doctor and Collector Babu who had reached there took objection to this.Mr Reddy then pulled up the Collector and remarked that from police to Collector everybody was involved in corruption. He even threatened to send him to jail after a thorough probe into the accident.The YSRCP chief said no autopsy was conducted on the body of Adinarayan Reddy, who was driving the bus when it fell into the canal Tuesday morning.He claimed that this was done to save Diwakar Travels owned by TDP MP JC Diwakar Reddy.Mr Reddy said there were allegations that the driver was under influence of alcohol and when he wanted to know this the doctors had no answer.He also questioned the disappearance of the second driver from the hospital.Jagan said Diwakar Travels and Kesineni Travels are owned by TDP MPs and were being run violating all rules.The bus which plunged into a canal on Tuesday morning was heading to Hyderabad from Bhubaneswar. It hit the bridge divider and plunged through the gap between the two lanes into the canal.