TV Channel Technician Posts Woman's Videos On Porn Sites, Held

A Telugu TV channel technician was arrested today for allegedly posting private videos of a 23-year-old woman on porn websites, the Rachakonda Police said.P Sanjay, 24, working as a sound technician on an outsourcing basis, got acquainted with the woman while watching the shooting of a television serial a few months ago, according to police."Both of them exchanged their mobile numbers and used to chat frequently. After few days the accused lured the woman and encouraged her to show her private parts while doing a video chat. He recorded the video footage without her knowledge and started blackmailing her to come online frequently," the Rachakonda Police said in a release.When she refused to oblige and protested his act, Sanjay uploaded the videos on porn portals.After the woman approached the police, a case was registered.Police arrested Sanjay from Secundrabad and seized his mobile phone which he had used for shooting and uploading the videos.The accused was produced before a local court which remanded him to judicial custody.