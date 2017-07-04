Teen Allegedly Raped By Classmates At Birthday Party, Accused Made Video

A 17-year-old student was allegedly raped by her four classmates in a house in Khammam city where she had gone to attend a friend's birthday party, police said.The accused also videographed the incident that took place on Sunday.The girl, a student of a private college, yesterday lodged a complaint at Khammam III Town police station accusing her four classmates, all major, of raping her at the birthday bash, police said.According to a senior police officer, the girl stated in her complaint that the entire incident was filmed and she was threatened not to disclose the matter to anyone.A case of gang-rape under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and under relevant sections of the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act was registered.