TDP Lawmaker Deepak Reddy Arrested In Land Grab Case

A Member of the Legislative Council (MLC) of ruling TDP in Andhra Pradesh Deepak Reddy was arrested by the Hyderabad police in connection with Rs 165-crore alleged land scam.The Anantpur MLC was arrested for allegedly forging documents of lands in upscale localities in Hyderabad like Banjara Hills, Asif Nagar and four other places in connivance with another man Shailesh Saxena from Secunderabad. Mr Saxena is reportedly missing.Srinivas, one of the accomplices, with whom they fell out spilled the beans on the Modus operandi.Deepak Reddy is said to be one of the richest politicians with most of it allegedly in the form of disputed land.The accused reportedly created false identities and entered into litigation with the original owners, which were often societies.Multiple complaints of fraud registered against Mr Reddy and his accomplices.