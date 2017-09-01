TDP Bags Kakinada Civic Body

After a gap of over two decades Chandrababu Naidu-led TDP returned to power in Kakinada city

Amaravati:  The ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP) bagged the Kakinada Municipal Corporation (KMC) by a thumping majority today, winning 32 out 48 civic divisions. The opposition YSR Congress had to be content with just ten seats.

The BJP, TDP's ally, won three seats while independents got another three. Election to the KMC was held on August 29 and counting of votes was taken up today.

It is after a gap of over two decades that the TDP returned to power in Kakinada city. Kakinada, a port town, has been chosen to be developed as a smart city under the Smart Cities Mission.

"People have once again voted for development and welfare agenda. Their aspiration to develop Kakinada into a smart city has been reflected in the civic election," Deputy Chief Minister N China Rajappa, who spearheaded the party campaign in Kakinada, said. 

