Rescuers Race Against Time To Save 2-Year-Old Boy Who Fell Into Borewell

Highlights Rescue teams are digging a crater parallel to the borewell They have inserted oxygen tubes to help the child breathe Rescuers have been told to do everything they can to save the boy

The kid fell into the borewell while he was playing unattended

A rescue operation has been launched today to save a two-year-old boy who fell into an open borewell in a village in Andhra Pradesh's Guntur district. The boy, who has been identified only by his first name Chandrasekhar, fell into the borewell at 3 pm while playing unattended, the police said.His mother had been tending to cattle at a nearby shed when the boy fell 15 feet into the borewell and got stuck inside, a police officer told news agency PTI.Teams of the National Disaster Response Force are digging a crater parallel to the borewell and have inserted oxygen tubes to help the boy breathe. District Collector Kona Sasidhar has gone to the site to take charge of the rescue operation.Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister N China Rajappa has asked the rescuers to do everything they can to rescue the child, officials said. Health Minister Kamineni Srinivas has sent a medical team to the site.With inputs from PTI