Former Model Attempts Suicide In Andhra Pradesh Jail

Former air hostess and model Sangeeta Chatterjee, facing trial in a red sanders smuggling case, on Thursday attempted suicide in a jail in Andhra Pradesh's Chittoor district.Reportedly upset over not getting bail, she consumed phenyl kept in a toilet in Chittoor sub-jail. She was rushed to Chittoor Government Hospital, where she is stated to be out of danger.Sangeeta, hailing from Kolkata, was arrested by the Andhra Pradesh Police in March this year. Three cases were booked against her and a court had granted bail in two cases.The 26-year-old is the second wife of red sanders smuggler M Lakshman, who was arrested in July 2014 from Nepal.According to police, Sangeeta, who began her career as a model, came in contact with Lakshman in Kolkata, where he frequently stayed as he had established a base there too.After the arrest of Lakshman, Sangeeta had taken over control of his network's illegal activities.She is alleged to have expanded the red sanders smuggling network to six states in India and also in other countries, including China and Japan.The gang is allegedly involved in red sanders smuggling from the forests of Chittoor, Kurnool and Kadapa districts of Andhra Pradesh.