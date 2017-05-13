Former CRPF Trooper, Who Butchered 7, Found Dead In Andhra Pradesh

A former Central Reserve Police Force trooper, who had butchered seven people including his two children in 2010, was Friday found murdered in Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam district.Unknown persons murdered Metta Shankar Rao, 43, and threw his body in a river in Mettapeta village in Julumuru 'mandal' (block), police said.Police recovered the body and sent it for autopsy.Rao had had gone on a murder spree in the same village on November 30, 2010, butchering seven people, including his two children. In a gory act, he beheaded the children - Mahesh, 9, and Manasa, 6 - and placed the children's heads in the nearby temple and the bodies in his house.Later, Rao went to the village and killed two women and three men with knives. He also hurled crude bombs at the houses of victims to terrorise them.The trooper, who had murdered his wife in 2005, nursed a grouse against the villagers as they had deposed against him in the case.He was sentenced to seven years in jail for killing his wife. He was on bail when he went on a murder spree.The jawan had surrendered to the police and told them that he killed the kids as none would look after them once he was jailed.Rao was released on bail in 2014.