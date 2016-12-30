5, Including An 18-Month-Old Baby, Killed In Car-Lorry Collision In Andhra Pradesh

Five persons, including a baby girl, were killed and four others injured when their SUV collided with a lorry on national highway in Gokulapadu area in Visakhapatnam district, police said today.The incident occurred last night when the SUV was on its way to Hyderabad."The accident occurred as the SUV suffered a tyre burst, as a result of which it hit a road divider and landed on opposite lane on national highway 16 when it was hit by a lorry coming from opposite direction," said Nakkapalle police station inspector GR Babu.Those killed were identified as Rajesh Singh,42, his son Subhash Singh,19, Roopa Lal, 49, Shreya,18 months and Neha Singh, 18.They were residents of Hyderabad. Rajesh and Heera Lal, who were among the injured, are working as advocates in Hyderabad.They, along with their family members, were on a religious tour and visited Bhadrachalam, Araku, Vizag, Simhachalam and few other places. A case under section 304 A (causing death by negligence) of Indian Penal Code has been registered.