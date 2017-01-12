Collapse
Development Is My Government's Only Agenda: Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu

Andhra Pradesh | | Updated: January 12, 2017 04:42 IST
Chandrababu Naidu said that the irrigation scheme marks beginning of a new era.

Kadapa:  Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu on Wenesday said his Government's only agenda is development as he inaugurated a lift irrigation scheme which he said will be of immense help to drought- prone region of Rayalaseema.

"My dream of suppling Krishna water to the drought- prone Rayalaseema has become a reality," he said.

Addressing a public meeting at Pydipalem near Kadapa after inaugurating a lift irrigation scheme, Mr Naidu said the project marks beginning of a new era.

"My only agenda is development. I am developing the State through an array of projects," the Chief Minister said. Mr Naidu praised Deputy Chairman of Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council Satish Reddy for putting unending efforts to complete the project.

The CM said 41,000 acres of farmland can be irrigated by using the Krishna river water through the Pydipalam lift scheme.

He criticised Opposition leader Jaganmohan Reddy for creating "obstructions" in the path of development projects including Pattiseema and Polavaram.

After completion of the multi-purpose Polavaram irrigation project across the Godavari River, there will be no place for drought in the State, he asserted.

