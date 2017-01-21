Chandrababu Naidu To Get Additional Security In View Of Maoist Threat

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has been accorded additional security by the Centre in view of a Maoist threat, news agency IANS quoted official sources on Saturday. Mr Naidu, who currently has 'Z-plus' security status which includes commandos from the National Security Guards as well as Intelligence Security Wing of the Andhra Pradesh police, will be allotted an additional team of five NSG commandos for his safety.The Andhra Pradesh police has also been asked by the Union Home Ministry to make adequate and additional arrangements for Chief Minister Naidu's security in view of the increased threat perception, the sources further told IANS.According to IANS, Maoists were supposedly tracking Mr Naidu's movements and had planned to attack the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister during his visit to the national capital. The Indo-Asian News Service further reported that the Maoists had planned to attack Mr Naidu at New Delhi's Andhra Bhavan in the presence of reporters and thus, the building was duly alerted about loopholes in their security.The Andhra Pradesh police received information from the Centre about the increased threat perception following the killing of 30 Maoists in a gunfight with the police along the Andhra-Odisha border area in October last year.Following the gunfight, the banned CPI (Maoist) had purportedly sent a letter to the media wherein they threatened to avenge the killings with a suicide attack on Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and his son Lokesh.N Chandrababu Naidu had survived a mine attack by Maoists in October, 2003, in Tirupati. The then-Chief Minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh, however, sustained injuries in the attack.